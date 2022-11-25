Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.60% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $58,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.