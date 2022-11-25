Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $61,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $20,577,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

