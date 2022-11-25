Franklin Resources Inc. Has $62.55 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.94% of Floor & Decor worth $62,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $11,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,398 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $134.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

