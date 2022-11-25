Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 157,209 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Sonos worth $70,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 146.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 361.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after buying an additional 1,318,723 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Sonos by 1,069.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Trading Up 1.8 %

Sonos Profile

Shares of SONO opened at $17.78 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

