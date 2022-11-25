Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $63,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $639.04 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.21.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.00.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

