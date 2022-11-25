Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.44% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $65,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

IFS opened at $24.15 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

