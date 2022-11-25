Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,519 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Onto Innovation worth $66,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation Profile

Shares of ONTO opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.