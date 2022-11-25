Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,036 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $66,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

