Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 945 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $146.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

