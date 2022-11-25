Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 265,763 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265,763 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $67,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

