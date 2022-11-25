Franklin Resources Inc. Has $71.16 Million Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.62% of Marqeta worth $71,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 128.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after buying an additional 4,340,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 176.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 2,582,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

MQ stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

