Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of GitLab worth $67,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

GitLab stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

