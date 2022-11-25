Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $221.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile



iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

