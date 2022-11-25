Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,910 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $73,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 266.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.