Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of CAE worth $67,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

