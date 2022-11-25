Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,429,867 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,429,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.56% of Black Hills worth $73,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.