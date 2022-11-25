Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,764 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.01% of Freshpet worth $74,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,377,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 271,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.