Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,498 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $75,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,132 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% in the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

HGV opened at $42.07 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

