Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 218,029 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $75,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.66.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.