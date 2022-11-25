Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $76,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Spire by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 69.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

