Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $77,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $955,408.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $955,408.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $892,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

