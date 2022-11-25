467,856 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 467,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,310,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.28% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.21.

Shares of GTLS opened at $131.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

