Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 131,296 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Tower Semiconductor worth $77,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 983,880 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $73,849,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,338,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.