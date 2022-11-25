Franklin Resources Inc. Has $81.17 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $81,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

