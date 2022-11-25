Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $81,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 611,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 211,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.