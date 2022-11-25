Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,208 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.36% of Brixmor Property Group worth $82,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 820,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,761,000 after buying an additional 614,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 414,588 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BRX opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.