Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,410 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Globe Life worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $422,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.4 %

GL stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $117.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,511 shares of company stock worth $10,075,219. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

