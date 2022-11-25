Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 132,597 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

