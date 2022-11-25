Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Atlassian worth $23,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $404.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

