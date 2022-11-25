Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 33,459 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CSGP opened at $80.02 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

