Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Snap-on worth $23,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $241.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.09 and a 200 day moving average of $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $242.21.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

