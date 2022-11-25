Rhumbline Advisers Buys 36,491 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Evergy worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Evergy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

