Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.72 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

