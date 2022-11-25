Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 43,350 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of LKQ worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

