Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Lamar Advertising worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 378,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.