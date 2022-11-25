KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $52.08 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

