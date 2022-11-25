Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 61,957 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UGI were worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

