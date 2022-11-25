Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

