Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,423 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,449,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

