Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Datadog were worth $24,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $75.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $187.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

