Rhumbline Advisers Buys 18,191 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Toro worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

