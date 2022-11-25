Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,524 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.26 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.