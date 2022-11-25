Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $24,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

