Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 217.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Digital by 242.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

