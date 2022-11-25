Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.03 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 682,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INVH opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

