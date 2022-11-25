Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NVR were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,500.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,184.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,221.45. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

