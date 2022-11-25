Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $25,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.