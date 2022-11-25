Rhumbline Advisers Buys 36,323 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

