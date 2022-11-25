Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.03 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

