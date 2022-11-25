Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $348.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $719.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.88 and its 200 day moving average is $352.02. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

